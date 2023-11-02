iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171,787 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after buying an additional 27,699,844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,783,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,639,000 after acquiring an additional 503,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $90.37 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.01.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.