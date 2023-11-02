iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,017,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,872,000 after buying an additional 170,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,691,000 after buying an additional 116,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after buying an additional 2,376,238 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after acquiring an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.75. The stock had a trading volume of 289,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.81. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

