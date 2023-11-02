iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,114,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $90.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.