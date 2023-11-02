iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $43.20 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.78.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,022.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 321,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,140,000 after acquiring an additional 313,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,827,000 after acquiring an additional 957,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,518,000.

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

