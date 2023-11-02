iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 7th

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $24.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

