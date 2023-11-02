iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 102.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 289,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $1,730,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $92.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

