iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSCGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $21.44 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,550,105,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

