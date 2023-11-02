iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,158,000 after acquiring an additional 635,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,762,000 after acquiring an additional 534,483 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,343,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,484,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

