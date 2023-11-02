iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $737,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 12,572.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $1,713,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.