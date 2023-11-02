iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $22.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $271,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

