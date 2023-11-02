iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ IBTO opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $25.10.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

