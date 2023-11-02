iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ IBTO opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $25.10.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.