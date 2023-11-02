iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.36 on November 7th

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.362 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

EMB opened at $82.53 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.24 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.52.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMB. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.