iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lifted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,548 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.72. 2,433,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,075,643. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average is $71.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $58.06 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

