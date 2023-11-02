iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,144,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,040,863. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

