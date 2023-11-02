iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

