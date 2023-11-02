iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $29,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $269.64. 160,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,107. The firm has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.91 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.94 and its 200 day moving average is $267.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

