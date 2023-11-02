iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,397 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.79. 332,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,024. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.84. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

