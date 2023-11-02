iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,650,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,560,709. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $199.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.20 and a 200 day moving average of $181.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

