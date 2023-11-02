iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,043,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 941.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,521,000 after acquiring an additional 793,067 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 789,244 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,803,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IWN stock opened at $128.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.20. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $157.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

