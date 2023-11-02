iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.468 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.51.

Institutional Trading of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 283.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7,696.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 389,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,968,000 after purchasing an additional 384,035 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

