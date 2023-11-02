iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (USBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.322 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of USBF stock opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.64. iShares USD Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $78.57 and a one year high of $86.66.

Get iShares USD Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares USD Bond Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares USD Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 24.38% of iShares USD Bond Factor ETF worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares USD Bond Factor ETF

The iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (USBF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock USD Bond Factor index. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated Treasurys, securitized fixed income instruments, and high yield or investment grade corporate bonds. The index uses a proprietary factor model that selects bonds based on macroeconomic, quality, and value style factors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.