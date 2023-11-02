J Sainsbury plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.90 (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share by the grocer on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

J Sainsbury Trading Up 4.9 %

SBRY opened at GBX 274.50 ($3.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 261.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 269.98. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 199.15 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 291 ($3.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,908.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 209 ($2.54) to GBX 238 ($2.90) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 274.50 ($3.34).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.