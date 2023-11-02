Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $11.99.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 402.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,146.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
