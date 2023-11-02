Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 402.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,146.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Jaguar Health by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 208,700 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

