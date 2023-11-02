JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

JBG SMITH Properties has a payout ratio of -116.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBGS. TheStreet downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

