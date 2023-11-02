JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.
JBG SMITH Properties has a payout ratio of -116.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86.
Several brokerages recently commented on JBGS. TheStreet downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.
About JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
