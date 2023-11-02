JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JUSC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $317.00

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 317 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 320 ($3.89), with a volume of 51934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 321 ($3.91).

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 352.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 364.79. The firm has a market cap of £209.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1,108.62 and a beta of 1.15.

About JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.