Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.45, reports. The company had revenue of $244.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.80 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 12.06%. Kadant updated its Q4 guidance to $2.02-2.12 EPS.

Kadant Stock Up 6.9 %

KAI opened at $235.28 on Thursday. Kadant has a 1-year low of $164.70 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.46 and a 200-day moving average of $212.10.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Michael C. Colwell sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $432,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Michael C. Colwell sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $432,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas Andrew Blanchard sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $38,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,693. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kadant by 70.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Kadant by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kadant by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kadant by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Kadant by 3.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kadant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

