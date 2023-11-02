Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Acquires 3,485 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Brookfield Renewable worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 75,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,062 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth about $41,129,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

NYSE BEPC traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $24.26. 130,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEPC. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

