Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,058,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,575 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.30% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $17,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 4.7 %

AQN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.52. 1,743,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,139,895. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $627.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -113.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AQN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

