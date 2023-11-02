Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Buys New Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,218,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,733,000. Antero Midstream comprises about 0.8% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.46% of Antero Midstream as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,731.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,047 shares in the company, valued at $853,274.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Antero Midstream news, Director Janine J. Mcardle bought 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $71,891.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,952.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,274.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.3 %

AM traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 361,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 2.38.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.29%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

