Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Cuts Position in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.69% of Enlight Renewable Energy worth $14,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,194,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,534.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 292,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 274,922 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,121,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,898,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLT traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,790. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90.

Enlight Renewable Energy ( NASDAQ:ENLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.08 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

