Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259,630 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.4% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of NextEra Energy worth $80,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. United Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,907,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,879,539. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $121.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

