Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 88.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,539 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,515,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $286,325.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,337,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,605,500.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of KNTK traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $37.30.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.33 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Jonestrading started coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Kinetik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinetik currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

