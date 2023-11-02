Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period.

Shares of EMO stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,825. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $32.98.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,044 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $66,491.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,606,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,779,263.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders bought 228,167 shares of company stock worth $7,187,012.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

