Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $11.74 Million Stock Holdings in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,142,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,360 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.57% of ReNew Energy Global worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 29.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC reduced their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $5.94. 253,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,914. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.20 million. ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. On average, research analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

