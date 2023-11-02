Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $37.56 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Duke Energy worth $37,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $89.30. 770,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

