Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded up $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $79.26. 1,114,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average is $82.02.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.37.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

