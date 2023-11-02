Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Increases Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Free Report) by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. AES comprises about 0.6% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in AES were worth $20,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in AES during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

AES Stock Performance

AESC traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.89. 7,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,366. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.40. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $104.45.

AES Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $1.7188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%.

In other AES news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

