Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Increases Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,598,160,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,167.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ETR stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.79. 364,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,364. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average is $98.75. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.78.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETR

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.