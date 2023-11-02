Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Increases Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Ameresco worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 2,259.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,642.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,664,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,664,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,670 shares of company stock valued at $774,221. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 83,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.28.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ameresco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.31.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

