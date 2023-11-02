Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,228 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy Partners accounts for about 1.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $33,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,110,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,502,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.41. 28,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,245. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.59. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 174.10% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

