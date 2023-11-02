Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,680 shares during the period. Xcel Energy accounts for about 1.6% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Xcel Energy worth $52,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,251,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,364,000 after purchasing an additional 162,592 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $576,873,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,557,000 after purchasing an additional 934,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.31. 708,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $72.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

