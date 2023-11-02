Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BN. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.54. 527,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.26%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

