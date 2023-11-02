Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Purchases 271,057 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,057 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up about 2.5% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.48% of Pembina Pipeline worth $83,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 489.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PBA traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.40. 112,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,153. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.