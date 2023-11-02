Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Purchases 390,325 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,692,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,325 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises 8.5% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.71% of Williams Companies worth $283,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.15. 1,717,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,744,318. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $36.22.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CIBC started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

