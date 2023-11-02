Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 976,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,350,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of EnLink Midstream at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,328,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 746,457 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 77.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,352,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,528 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 63.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ENLC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 254,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.47.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENLC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 131,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $1,596,138.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 540,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,921.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 35,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $420,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 465,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 131,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $1,596,138.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 540,719 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,921.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,609 shares of company stock worth $2,488,014. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

