Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Raises Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 1,215.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,860 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.16% of Hess Midstream worth $15,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,105,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,944,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,025,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,611,000 after buying an additional 361,133 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after acquiring an additional 659,514 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,905,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,158,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Hess Midstream by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 752,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,084,000 after acquiring an additional 103,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HESM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $42,885,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:HESM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.23%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

