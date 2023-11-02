Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Raises Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,647,536 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,185 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for approximately 2.9% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 1.76% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $96,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEP stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 582,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $81.32.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.90%.

NEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

