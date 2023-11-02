Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEM. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,527,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 104,961 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $1,067,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,710,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,331,549.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 108,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,768,365.

Shares of CEM stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.04. 10,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,786. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

