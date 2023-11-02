Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Equinix by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,934,000 after buying an additional 177,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Equinix by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,226,000 after buying an additional 143,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded up $17.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $756.74. The company had a trading volume of 104,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,589. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $571.64 and a 1-year high of $821.63. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $743.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $751.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.67%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.14.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,372 shares of company stock valued at $11,659,970 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

