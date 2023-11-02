Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 2nd quarter worth about $609,000. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,449,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,145,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 233,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.04. 325,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average is $57.23. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.77.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

